How many fans are attending the Chargers-Chiefs game in Brazil today, September 5?

As the sun sets over São Paulo, the NFL’s international spotlight shines brightly on Arena Corinthians. Tonight, the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers face off in a historic season opener. This marks the first time the league kicks off its regular season in South America.

The atmosphere is electric, with fans from all over Brazil and beyond filling the stadium. The energy is palpable, as the crowd eagerly awaits the clash between these AFC West rivals. The game is not just a sporting event; it’s a celebration of football’s growing presence.

With the game underway, the question on everyone’s mind is: how many fans are in attendance to witness this historic matchup? The atmosphere is charged, and the excitement is contagious as fans cheer on their NFL teams in this unprecedented setting.

Fans in attendance at the Chargers-Chiefs game in Brazil

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers are playing today, September 5, 2025, at Arena Corinthians in São Paulo, Brazil. While the exact attendance for today’s game hasn’t been officially announced yet, the event is sold out, and fans have been eagerly anticipating the matchup.

An aerial view of the Neo Quimica Arena stadium before the NFL Game Chiefs and Chargers on September 04, 2025. (Source: Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images)

No more tickets are available to attend the game—which marks the NFL’s second regular-season game in Brazil, following the 2024 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers. The stadium’s capacity is 50,000 people, but on some occasions, attendance has been even higher.

The game has garnered significant attention, partly due to the engagement of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to pop star Taylor Swift, which has drawn many of her fans, known as “Swifties”, to the stadium in hopes of catching a glimpse of her.

Fans who can’t make it to the stadium can still catch all the action live. The game is being streamed for free on YouTube, and subscribers can also watch it through NFL+, the league’s official streaming platform. Both options provide full game coverage.