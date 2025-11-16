How many fans are attending the Dolphins vs Commanders Week 11 game in Madrid, Spain today?

Madrid is bracing for a historic moment as the Miami Dolphins square off against the Washington Commanders — and the city is expecting a sea of fans. Local authorities estimate hundreds of spectators at the iconic Bernabeu.

The stadium itself has become part of the spectacle. Crews have reshaped the pitch, adjusted sightlines and reconfigured the venue to meet NFL standards, turning a futbol cathedral into a one-day arena for a different kind of intensity

Behind the ticket frenzy, the league’s global growth story looms large: Spain’s appetite for American football has clearly matured, with this crowd promising to reflect not only locals, but a wave of international visitors.

A crowd set to fill the Bernabeu for the NFL game

The Miami Dolphins vs. Washington Commanders game in Madrid is expected to draw around 78,297 attendees, filling much of the Bernabeu Stadium. Without a doubt, it’s one of the most anticipated moments not only for the league but also for those eager to see them live.

The Bernabeu, recently renovated, has a capacity of about 84,000. Local organizers and the league believe that the vast majority of the audience will come from Spain itself, highlighting the growing domestic passion for American football.

A general view outside the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in 2025. (Source: Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

This high attendance not only reinforces the NFL’s international ambitions, but also brings a significant economic windfall to Madrid: the local restaurant and hospitality sector is expected to earn up to €21.2 million from the influx of fans.

Beyond the sheer size of the crowd, the matchup itself adds an extra layer of intrigue. Miami arrives in Madrid with Tua Tagovailoa steering the offense, looking to steady a season marked by sharp highs and puzzling lows.

Washington, under Dan Quinn’s direction, continues its push to rebuild identity through a more disciplined defensive approach. The game also represents a milestone for the league: the first regular-season appearance in Spain.

All week, the city has taken on the feel of a football festival. Fans from both sides filled plazas and fan zones, joined skills events and followed interactive installations spread across Madrid’s landmarks.