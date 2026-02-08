How many people are attending the 2026 Super Bowl LX between Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium?

As Super Bowl LX builds toward kickoff on February 8, chatter around attendance has become part of the broader narrative. This year’s matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots comes to a venue known for its design, tech savvy and Bay Area atmosphere.

Levi’s Stadium isn’t one of the league’s largest arenas, with a typical seating capacity of about 68,500 for a games and flexibility to expand for marquee events. In recent years, the focus around attendance has shifted as stadium layouts and NFL event planning emphasize both experience and logistics.

Yet the question of how many people will pack the stands in Santa Clara remains intriguing. Between temporary seating, media and credentialed guests, attendance figures for championship Sundays often differ from regular‑season norms, hinting at the unique logistics behind the day’s spectacle.

Attendance at 2026 Super Bowl LX

For Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium, attendance figures are shaped by the stadium’s configuration and NFL event planning. Levi’s Stadium has a regular NFL seating capacity of around 68,500, but that number can be expanded for special events like the Super Bowl with temporary seating additions.

Levi’s Stadium (Source: Levi’s® Stadium)

While official attendance figures for this specific game have not yet been released publicly, projections based on the stadium’s expanded capacity suggest the crowd will likely be near the mid‑70,000s.

KQED reported that around 90,000 visitors are expected in the Bay Area, generating an estimated $630 million in economic benefits for the entire region. It promises to be a busy Sunday, not just because of the typical event activities, but also due to the sheer number of people arriving.

Usually, it isn’t known until after the game, since tickets are not sold directly to the public. Most seats are divided between the teams, sponsors and partners, with only a small percentage available through official channels or resale platforms.