How many people are involved in the 2025 Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show?

The Super Bowl LIX halftime show, scheduled for February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, promises to be an unforgettable experience, and many believe it could be the best one yet.

With Kendrick Lamar as the headliner for the first time and SZA as a special guest, the long awaited event will bring together a team of professionals working tirelessly to deliver a flawless performance.

From creative direction to executive production, every detail has been carefully planned to ensure a show that captivates millions of viewers around the world, which is scheduled to begin around 8 PM ET and 5 PM PT.

The team behind the 2025 Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

Conversation during the Super Bowl LIX Pregame + Apple Music Halftime Show Press Conference. (Source: Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Although exact figures on the number of people involved in the production are not available, it is estimated that the team includes dozens of professionals, including:

Creative Direction : Kendrick Lamar and his creative partner, Dave Free, through their company PGLang.

: Kendrick Lamar and his creative partner, Dave Free, through their company PGLang. Production : Diversified Production Services (DPS).

: Diversified Production Services (DPS). Direction : Hamish Hamilton.

: Hamish Hamilton. Executive Production : Jesse Collins, Jay-Z and Roc Nation.

: Jesse Collins, Jay-Z and Roc Nation. Strategic Entertainment Advisors : Roc Nation.

: Roc Nation. American Sign Language (ASL) Interpretation: Matt Maxey, Alexis Kashar and Howard Rosenblum.

The NFL covers the production costs of the show, which include elements like lighting, special effects and other technical aspects. In 2020, when PepsiCo sponsored the show, the production was estimated to cost around $13 million.

Preparation for the halftime show typically begins months before the event. Artists and the production team work intensively on rehearsals and planning to ensure a flawless performance.

A clear example of this was in 2021 when The Weeknd invested $7 million of his own money to create a cinematic experience in his performance, in addition to the costs covered by the National Football League.