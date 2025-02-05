The relationship between Taylor Swift and the NFL has transcended the boundaries of entertainment, becoming a phenomenon that has captured the attention of fans and players alike, regardless of the team.

Since the pop superstar began her romance with Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, her presence at stadiums has sparked a notable increase in viewership and revitalized interest in football.

Patrick Mahomes, quarterback for the Chiefs and three-time Super Bowl champion, has publicly praised her influence on the sport, but has also spoken about whether or not she should perform at the halftime show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes talks about Taylor Swift performing at the Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes, quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, has expressed on several occasions his admiration for Taylor Swift and her growing interest in American football. He also highlighted her genuineness and dedication to her work.

However, during a recent interview before Super Bowl LIX, which will take place on Sunday, February 9 in New Orleans, he confessed what he really thinks about the pop star and a potential halftime show.

Advertisement

“As long as Trav is playing and we are in the Super Bowl, that’s going to be hard for her to do the halftime show. Hopefully Trav keeps playing and we keep making it to the Super Bowl“, the QB said in a press conference on Monday, February 3.

Advertisement

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in 2025. (Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Regarding the singer’s presence at the Caesars Superdome, it has not been confirmed whether she will be there, but it seems more than obvious that she will attend to support her boyfriend in the most anticipated NFL game.

Her attendance was questioned after she missed several games during the season due to security concerns. A close source confided to Page Six that she would not attend unless it was safe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“She’s not going anywhere unless she knows the venue intimately, and it has been thoroughly scouted and secured in advance“, this anonymous person revealed, according to several sites like Clutch Point.