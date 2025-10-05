How many teams are still undefeated in the 2025 NFL season?

Five weeks into the 2025 NFL season, only one team remains undefeated: the Buffalo Bills, whose unbeaten streak will be put to the test when they host the New England Patriots on “Sunday Night Football.”
The Philadelphia Eagles were the other team that arrived in Week 5 riding on a perfect 4-0 run, but the defending Super Bowl champions were handed their first loss of the year in their visit to the Denver Broncos.
Now, the Bills are facing added pressure in their pursuit of an extremely elusive Super Bowl win. Not only is Josh Allen facing the task of leading the franchise to the promised land for the first time ever, but also to do so while avoiding defeat.
Who are the Bills’ remaining opponents of the 2025 NFL season?
The Bills got off to a strong start to the 2025 NFL season, with Allen orchestrating an epic comeback late in the Week 1 showdown against Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens.
Josh Allen throwing a pass for the Bills.
From then on, Buffalo continued to pick up wins. But for how long will Sean McDermott’s men will extend this streak? Here’s a look at the remaining schedule for the Bills this year:
- Week 1: Bills 41, Baltimore Ravens 40
- Week 2: Bills 30, New York Jets 10
- Week 3: Bills 31, Miami Dolphins 21
- Week 4: Bills 31, New Orleans Saints 19
- Week 5: New England Patriots
- Week 6: Atlanta Falcons
- Week 7: Bye
- Week 8: Carolina Panthers
- Week 9: Kansas City Chiefs
- Week 10: Miami Dolphins
- Week 11: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Week 12: Houston Texans
- Week 13: Pittsburgh Steelers
- Week 14: Cincinnati Bengals
- Week 15: New England Patriots
- Week 16: Cleveland Browns
- Week 17: Philadelphia Eagles
- Week 18: New York Jets
How many NFL teams have finished a season undefeated?
The Miami Dolphins are the only team in NFL history to finish a season without losing a single game. In 1972, the team coached by Don Shula went all the way to Super Bowl VII victory with a 17-0 record, in a campaign that went down as the perfect season.