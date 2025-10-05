How many teams are still undefeated in the 2025 NFL season?

Five weeks into the 2025 NFL season, only one team remains undefeated: the Buffalo Bills, whose unbeaten streak will be put to the test when they host the New England Patriots on “Sunday Night Football.”

The Philadelphia Eagles were the other team that arrived in Week 5 riding on a perfect 4-0 run, but the defending Super Bowl champions were handed their first loss of the year in their visit to the Denver Broncos.

Now, the Bills are facing added pressure in their pursuit of an extremely elusive Super Bowl win. Not only is Josh Allen facing the task of leading the franchise to the promised land for the first time ever, but also to do so while avoiding defeat.

Who are the Bills’ remaining opponents of the 2025 NFL season?

The Bills got off to a strong start to the 2025 NFL season, with Allen orchestrating an epic comeback late in the Week 1 showdown against Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens.

Josh Allen throwing a pass for the Bills.

From then on, Buffalo continued to pick up wins. But for how long will Sean McDermott’s men will extend this streak? Here’s a look at the remaining schedule for the Bills this year:

Week 1: Bills 41, Baltimore Ravens 40

Week 2: Bills 30, New York Jets 10

Week 3: Bills 31, Miami Dolphins 21

Week 4: Bills 31, New Orleans Saints 19

Week 5: New England Patriots

Week 6: Atlanta Falcons

Week 7: Bye

Week 8: Carolina Panthers

Week 9: Kansas City Chiefs

Week 10: Miami Dolphins

Week 11: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 12: Houston Texans

Week 13: Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 14: Cincinnati Bengals

Week 15: New England Patriots

Week 16: Cleveland Browns

Week 17: Philadelphia Eagles

Week 18: New York Jets

How many NFL teams have finished a season undefeated?

The Miami Dolphins are the only team in NFL history to finish a season without losing a single game. In 1972, the team coached by Don Shula went all the way to Super Bowl VII victory with a 17-0 record, in a campaign that went down as the perfect season.