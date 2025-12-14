What happens if Colts lose to Seahawks today in Week 15 of 2025 NFL season?

The Indianapolis Colts are looking for a miraculous playoff push. In Week 15, they face a superb team in the Seattle Seahawks. What’s the scenario if they lose this game today?

Losing four of their last five games put the Colts in a world of trouble. They are now eighth in the AFC, out of the playoffs. If they lose to the Seahawks, their chances fall all the way to a 23%. It would basically mean they are almost eliminated from January football.

To make it harder, they will deploy 44-year-old, recently-unretired Philip Rivers at quarterback. Rivers’ last game was in January 2021, and he just came back to try and help the team despite not playing football for more than four years. To make it worse, Rivers will face the second-best defense in the NFL.

The Colts’ hopes rely on Jonathan Taylor

Taylor hasn’t lit the world on fire recently after a massive start to the season. In his last three games, his best output is 85 yards. Still, he is the man to take the offensive lead.

Jonathan Taylor with the Colts in 2025

If there is a way to damage Seattle, it’s running the football. They Seahawks are the 15th-ranked rushing defense, allowing 117.8 yards per game. The Colts should lean in heavily on Taylor.

Indianapolis went from red hot to ice cold

The Colts started the season 7-1, but from Week 9 to Week 14, they are 1-4 and looking like an absolute drained team. To make it worse, they lost Daniel Jones for the season with an Achilles heel tear.

The team started blowing people out but the NFL catch up to it. The rest of the teams started to load the box to minimize Taylor’s output and force Indianapolis to win with the passing game, and the team is not able to win like that.