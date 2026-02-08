Trending topics:
How many times have Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin performed at the Super Bowl?

Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin have long dominated music headlines, but their connection to the Super Bowl stage adds another layer of intrigue for fans and pop culture watchers alike.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin
© Ronald Martinez/Getty Images -- Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for MTVLady Gaga and Ricky Martin

Few moments on live television rival the spectacle of a Super Bowl halftime show. Over the years, pop icons have turned the stage into a global spotlight, their performances etched into memory long after the final whistle.

Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin have not only trended again for their music, but also for joining Bad Bunny on the Super Bowl LX halftime stage, where he didn’t just revisit old hits—his setlist also paid tribute to his latest album.

Both the American pop star and the Puerto Rican icon added a distinct and glamorous touch to the show. But many are now wondering about their history with the NFL and whether they have performed at a Super Bowl before…

Have Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin performed at the Super Bowl?

Lady Gaga has performed once at the Super Bowl halftime show, while Ricky Martin has never headlined the event. Her sole appearance came at Super Bowl LI in 2017, a performance that instantly became iconic.

Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show (Source: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show (Source: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Her performance became one of the most memorable halftime shows in NFL history. She opened with a dramatic descent from the stadium roof, performing “God Bless America” and “This Land Is Your Land” before diving into a medley of hits including “Poker Face”, “Born This Way” and “Bad Romance”.

The show featured intricate choreography, flying dancers and a dazzling display of pyrotechnics and LED effects that transformed the stadium into a theatrical spectacle. Her stage setup was a combination of cinematic entrances and high-energy performance segments.

Ricky Martin, despite his international stardom and decades of high-profile performances, has never appeared as a Super Bowl halftime headliner. His absence highlights how exclusive the SB stage remains and why speculation about potential guest appearances.

The contrast between Gaga’s landmark performance and Martin’s absence also reflects the evolving nature of the halftime show. From marching bands to multi-million-dollar pop productions, each appearance now carries cultural weight, with artists transforming a brief intermission into one of the most-watched entertainment moments of the year.

ariadna pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
