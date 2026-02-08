Will Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin join Bad Bunny? Super Bowl LX halftime show rumors grow

As Super Bowl LX draws closer, the spotlight around Bad Bunny’s halftime show has narrowed to two powerful names: Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin. Their possible presence has fueled a wave of anticipation that stretches well beyond the stadium.

Both artists carry a history of commanding global stages, blending pop spectacle with cultural resonance. The idea of their worlds colliding under the halftime lights adds a new layer of drama to a performance already charged with expectation.

In recent years, halftime has become as much about shared moments as solo headliners. The growing conversation around these names hints at a show shaped by surprise, legacy and the promise of something larger than music alone.

Will Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin join Bad Bunny at Super Bowl LX?

Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin and Bad Bunny on a single stage? Without a doubt, it would be a spectacle. John Sutcliffe, one of ESPN’s top reporters, confirmed that multiple rumors suggest the stars might join the Puerto Rican singer on stage.

The Mexican journalist reported during a live ESPN broadcast that they are two of the possible artists who could appear in his halftime show at Super Bowl LX. While nothing has been officially confirmed, it’s expected that they may make an appearance at some point, even though, for now, these remain rumors.

During the broadcast, the discussion also touched on the headliner’s own vision. The decision to include Ricky could be influenced by a desire to maintain the narrative of his latest album, which is about honoring his roots. This would align perfectly, as Martin is also Puerto Rican, having been born in San Juan.