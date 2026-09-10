How old are the Jonas Brothers? Nick, Joe and Kevin’s ages

From Disney-era stars to a global pop act, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas have grown up in the spotlight. As the Jonas Brothers prepare for another major stage, their ages reveal just how far their journey has taken them.

The Jonas Brothers are entering another major chapter in their career as Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas prepare to headline the halftime show at the NFL’s first-ever regular-season game in Australia.

The NFL performance also comes at a particularly nostalgic moment for the group. The Jonas Brothers are revisiting their early sound with the Burning Up Tour All Over Again while celebrating 20 years as a band.

This makes their upcoming halftime appearance another milestone in a career that has evolved well beyond their original teen-pop era. The appearance adds a new sporting stage to a career that has already spanned nearly two decades.

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Jonas Brothers ages: Who is the oldest and youngest?

Kevin Jonas is the oldest Jonas Brother, Joe Jonas is the middle brother and Nick Jonas is the youngest. Kevin was born on November 5, 1987, Joe on August 15, 1989 and Nick on September 16, 1992.

Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas perform onstage during Jonas Brothers: The Burning Up Tour All Over Again (Source: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation)

As of 2026, Kevin is 38, Joe is 37 and Nick is 33. The brothers have maintained that age order throughout their career, from their Disney Channel breakthrough in the late 2000s to their 2019 reunion and their latest run as a band.

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The brothers are set to headline the halftime show when the San Francisco 49ers face the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL’s first regular-season game in Australia, adding another high-profile stage to a career that began more than 20 years ago.

How old were the Jonas Brothers when they started the band?

Kevin was 17, Joe was 15 and Nick was 12 when the Jonas Brothers were officially formed in 2005. The group was established in Wyckoff, New Jersey, with Nick initially pursuing music as a solo artist before the three brothers began working together. Their official website lists 2005 as the band’s formation year.

Nick’s early solo work helped bring the brothers together musically. After his first recordings attracted attention, Kevin and Joe became increasingly involved, and the three eventually developed the group that would become the Jonas Brothers. Their debut album, It’s About Time, was released in 2006, when Nick was 13, Joe was 16 and Kevin was 18.