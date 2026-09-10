How long will the Jonas Brothers’ Rams vs 49ers halftime show in Australia last?

The Jonas Brothers are bringing a major pop-music moment to the NFL’s historic Australian debut, with the 49ers and Rams set to meet at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. But how will the halftime performance fit into the game?

The Jonas Brothers are set to provide the soundtrack to a historic moment when the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers meet in the NFL’s first regular-season game in Australia. It will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas’ halftime performance is expected to fit within the NFL’s standard 13-minute halftime window, although the NFL has not announced an exact running time for the musical set.

The league’s rules establish a 13-minute intermission between the second and third quarters, meaning the group will have a limited window to bring its show to the MCG stage before the Rams and 49ers return to action.

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What time is the Rams vs 49ers halftime show in the USA?

The Jonas Brothers’ halftime show is expected to take place around 10 PM ET on Thursday, September 10, 2026, during the Rams vs. 49ers game in Australia. The NFL has officially scheduled kickoff for 8:35 PM ET.

The Jonas Brothers perform onstage during Jonas Brothers: The Burning Up Tour All Over Again – New York (Source: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation)

The matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, marking the NFL’s first regular-season game in the country.

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The Jonas Brothers — Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas — will headline the halftime entertainment as part of the NFL’s international games. The entire game, including the halftime performance, will be available live on Netflix.

For viewers on the West Coast, the game starts at 5:35 PM PT, so the performance should begin at approximately 7 PM PT. The Los Angeles Rams’ official schedule confirms the 5:35 PM PT kickoff time from the team’s perspective.