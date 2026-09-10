At what time are the Jonas Brothers performing today at halftime of Rams vs 49ers in Australia?

The Jonas Brothers are set to take the stage during the historic Rams vs. 49ers NFL matchup in Australia, with the timing of their halftime performance becoming one of the main points of interest ahead of kickoff.

The Jonas Brothers are set to take the stage at the Melbourne Cricket Ground when the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams meet in the NFL’s first regular-season game in Australia. The game is scheduled for 8:35 ET on Friday.

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas are headlining the halftime entertainment as part of the NFL’s international push, with the Melbourne show marking the first of seven American Express-presented halftime performances at international games.

It’s not the first time the brothers have performed in front of an NFL audience, and this time they will deliver a setlist that represents some of their most iconic years in the industry and across their two-decade career.

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What time is the Jonas Brothers’ halftime show for Rams vs. 49ers?

The Jonas Brothers’ halftime show is expected to take place around 10:00-10:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 10, 2026, following the first half of the San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams game in Melbourne.

Joe, Nick and Kevin perform on stage during Jonas Brothers: The Burning Up Tour All Over Again – New York (Source: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation)

The matchup kicks off at 8:35 p.m. ET, so the performance should begin roughly 75–90 minutes later, depending on the pace of the first half.

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The game is being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and will mark the NFL’s first regular-season game in Australia. In Melbourne, kickoff is scheduled for 10:35 a.m. AEST on Friday, September 11, meaning the Jonas’ performance will take place during the Australian morning.

For viewers in the United States, the game and the full Jonas Brothers halftime performance will be available live on Netflix. The NFL has confirmed that Nick, Joe and Kevin are the headline entertainment.

The exact start time of halftime is not officially fixed because it depends on how long the first two quarters last, including stoppages, timeouts and other breaks. Therefore, 10:00 p.m. ET should be treated as an approximate window.