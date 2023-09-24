How to watch Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys meet in the 2023 NFL Regular Season. This game will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. The home team wants to break the bad streak in front of their people. Here is all the key information about this Regular Season game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys online free in the US on Fubo]

The Cardinals began the 2023 season with a pair of losses, the first was against the Washington Commanders by 16-20 and the second against the New York Giants by 28-31.

The Cowboys have a perfect record of 2-0 after winning against the Giants 40-0 and last week against the Jets 30-10, there were a couple of wins against underdogs and so far they don’t play a favorite until Week 5.

When will Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys be played?

Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Sunday, September 24 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. The visitors are favorites, but the home team has a strong offensive line to seek victory.

Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

How to watch Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sunday, September 24, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX.

How to watch Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboyswill be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN