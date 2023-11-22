How to watch Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season will bring us an eventful Thanksgiving special, which will start with a division rivalry. NFC North leaders Detroit Lions welcome the Green Bay Packers to Ford Field to kick off a day with plenty of football.

[Watch Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers online free on Fubo]

The hosts head into this match riding on a three-game winning streak, which sees them in control of the division with an 8-2 record. The Packers, on the other hand, are still with a negative record (4-6) despite their recent win over the Chargers.

For the first time in years, the Lions seem to have serious chances of making the playoffs as division winners. Therefore, the upcoming game could be a serious test to those aspirations.

When will Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers be played?

The Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers will face each other on Thursday, November 23, on Thanksgiving in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers in the US

The game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season will be broadcast in the US on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options: FOX, NFL Sunday Ticket, Fox Sports App, Foxsports.com, FOX Deportes.