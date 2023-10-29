How to watch Detroit Lions vs Las Vegas Raiders for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Detroit Lions will face off against Las Vegas Raiders in what will be a 2023 NFL Week 8 game. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States and the rest of the world.

[Watch Detroit Lions vs Las Vegas Raiders online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

It will be a game between two teams with vastly different situations. On one side, we have the Detroit Lions, who hold a commendable record of 5 wins and 2 losses. Nevertheless, they are coming off a challenging 38-6 defeat against the Baltimore Ravens and are eager to recover from that setback.

On the other hand, we find the Las Vegas Raiders, a team that is struggling, with a less favorable record of 3-4. Much like the Lions, they too suffered a loss in their recent Week 7 game, falling 30-12 to the Chicago Bears. They are now determined to improve their standing and move away from a negative win-loss balance.

When will Detroit Lions vs Las Vegas Raiders be played?

The 2023 NFL regular season game between Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders will be played this Monday, October 30 at 8:15 PM (ET).

Detroit Lions vs Las Vegas Raiders: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch Detroit Lions vs Las Vegas Raiders in the US

This 2023 NFL regular season game between Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN.

How to watch Detroit Lions vs Las Vegas Raiders in your country

You can watch this NFL 2023 regular season game between Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders can be seen around the world, excluding China and United States, on DAZN.