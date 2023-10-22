How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs San Francisco 49ers for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Minnesota Vikings will face off against San Francisco 49ers in what will be a 2023 NFL Week 7 game. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States and the rest of the world.

Two rivals, each with distinctly different situations, are set to collide. While their objectives may diverge, their shared need for victory is undeniable. For the home team, the Minnesota Vikings, their season commenced on a less than ideal note, with four losses and just two wins.

They are eager to secure a win to kickstart their journey toward improving their record. However, they face a formidable challenge. Their opponents are the San Francisco 49ers, a team that has enjoyed a remarkable start to the season with a 5-1 record, and they are keen on further enhancing their statistics.

When will Minnesota Vikings vs San Francisco 49ers be played?

The 2023 NFL regular season game between Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers will be played this Monday, October 23 at 8:15 PM (ET).

Minnesota Vikings vs San Francisco 49ers: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs San Francisco 49ers in the US

This 2023 NFL regular season game between Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN.

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs San Francisco 49ers in your country

You can watch this NFL 2023 regular season game between Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers can be seen around the world, excluding China and United States, on DAZN.