How to watch New York Giants vs Seattle Seahawks for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

New York Giants will face each other Seattle Seahawks in what will be a 2023 NFL Week 4 game. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States and the rest of the world.

The home team has not had the best start to the season. After playing their first three games, the New York Giants have only managed to secure one victory, leaving them with a record of 1-2. The most painful defeat came at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys, with a score of 40-0.

Having bounced back with a win against the Cardinals, the Giants are eager to continue their winning streak as they now face a formidable challenge. Their opponents will be the Seattle Seahawks, who boast a positive record of 2-1. Naturally, the Seahawks are determined not to lose after securing two hard-fought victories in Weeks 2 and 3.

When will New York Giants vs Seattle Seahawks be played?

The 2023 NFL regular season game between New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks will be played this Monday, October 2 at 8:15 PM (ET).

New York Giants vs Seattle Seahawks: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch New York Giants vs Seattle Seahawks in the US

This 2023 NFL regular season game between New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN.

How to watch New York Giants vs Seattle Seahawks in your country

You can watch this NFL 2023 regular season game between New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks around the world, excluding China and United States, on DAZN.