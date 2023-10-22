Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins meet in the 2023 NFL Regular Season. This game will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. This will be one of the most exciting games on Sunday, two teams with good records that have been winning everything they can since the start of the season. The Dolphins may not have the best defensive line but they make up for it with the offense, and the Eagles have a little of everything that has made them a good spot after six weeks.

Philadelphia Eagles want to recover their winning streak after losing last week against underdog New York Jets in what was a sad 14-20 loss on the road, they did not expect to lose their winning streak that began in Week 1 against New England Patriots 25-20.

The Miami Dolphins are enjoying another winning streak after losing in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills 20-48. Last week they won against the Carolina Panthers 42-21 in what was their third consecutive home win in six weeks, so far their record is 2-1 on the road.

When will Philadelphia Eagles vs Miami Dolphins be played?

Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Sunday, October 22 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Dolphins and Eagles have differences in offense and defense and that is what makes this game interesting, especially to analyze which of them could reach the postseason faster. The Dolphins are lethal at home but this game in Philadelphia could get complicated for them.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Miami Dolphins: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 PM



How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Miami Dolphins in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday, October 22, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is NBC.

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Miami Dolphins in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins will be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN.