How many fans are attending Jaguars vs Eagles in London today for 2026 NFL Week 5?

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles are set to bring NFL action back to London for Week 5, with Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hosting a highly anticipated international matchup. How many fans will be in the stands for Sunday's game?

The Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Philadelphia Eagles at 9:30 AM ET, in the second game of the 2026 NFL London series at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Liam Coen’s team is continuing to build its connection with the UK.

They will also remain in London for their Week 6 matchup against the Houston Texans. For the Eagles, the trip presents a chance to compete in front of an international audience while trying to get their season back on track.

The Northumberland Development Project has a capacity of approximately 62,850, making it one of the biggest stages for the league’s international games. The atmosphere in North London should be a major part of the occasion.

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How many fans are attending Jaguars vs Eagles in London?

The official attendance for the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles game in London has not been announced ahead of kickoff. However, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has a capacity of 62,850 spectators for the event.

General view inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2026 (Source: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The matchup is the second of two consecutive NFL games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2026, following the Indianapolis Colts vs. Washington Commanders game on October 4. The NFL is continuing to expand its international presence.

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Jacksonville has a particularly strong connection with the UK. The Jaguars have played regularly in London since 2013 and will make two appearances in the city during the 2026 season.

They have also drawn large crowds at previous games across the Atlantic. In October 2024, they set the record for the highest attendance at an NFL game at Wembley Stadium, with 86,651 fans watching its 32-16 victory over the Patriots.