Is AJ Brown playing today for Patriots vs Bears in Week 7 of 2026 NFL season?

A.J. Brown is active, off the injury report, and officially playing today for the Patriots against the Chicago Bears. After suffering a severe high-ankle sprain in the Week 1 season opener against the Seattle Seahawks that forced him onto Injured Reserve for four weeks, Brown has been fully cleared with no game-status designations.
The WR made his long-awaited return in Week 6 against the Jets, but his first game back featured significant rust and missed opportunities. Drake Maye peppered his star receiver with 10 targets, but Brown managed just 3 receptions for 27 yards and was charged with three costly drops, along with a late-game fumbled onside kick recovery that New England fortunately recovered. Despite the rocky performance, having Brown back on the field gave Maye a true top option, and another week of full practice reps should have the duo operating on much better timing today.
Today’s matchup against Chicago carries the potential to turn into a fast-paced, high-scoring shootout. With Caleb Williams and the explosive Bears offense fresh off a 305-yard masterclass performance in Week 6, New England cannot afford a sluggish offensive start. Having a fully healthy A.J. Brown gives Maye the premier perimeter playmaker required to match Chicago point-for-point.
Is AJ Brown active today for Patriots vs Bears?
Yes. A.J. Brown is active today for the Patriots against the Bears. Brown’s 2026 campaign hit an immediate speed bump when he sustained a high-ankle sprain during New England’s season opener against Seattle. High-ankle sprains are notoriously difficult for explosive wideouts due to the pressure placed on pushing off and making sharp lateral cuts.
- Week 1 Injury: Sustained a high-ankle sprain against the Seahawks and was placed on IR.
- 4-Game Absence: Missed games against the Raiders, Dolphins, Bills, and Texans while undergoing rehabilitation.
- Week 6 Return: Activated for the Jets game, recording 3 catches on 10 targets for 27 yards.
- Week 7 Status: Practice participation upgraded to full; completely removed from the final injury report.
While Maye and the Patriots offense leaned on tight ends and rotational targets during Brown’s absence, today’s game plan requires a dominant WR1 presence. Chicago’s defense has shown vulnerabilities against physical, boundary receivers, setting up Brown for a major bounce-back performance.
Eliminating the drop issues that plagued him against the Jets will be critical. If Maye and Brown can re-establish their downfield chemistry early, New England will possess the big-play capability needed to keep pace with the Bears’ high-octane passing attack and secure a crucial Week 7 victory.
Key takeaways
- A.J. Brown is fully healthy and playing today against the Chicago Bears after being removed from the Patriots’ injury report.
- Brown missed four games after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks.
- After struggling with 3 drops on 10 targets in his Week 6 return against the Jets, Brown is primed for a much larger role in a potential shootout against Chicago.