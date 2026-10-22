Is AJ Brown playing today for Patriots vs Bears in Week 7 of 2026 NFL season?

The New England Patriots will face the Chicago Bears in Week 7. Find out if AJ Brown is available.

A.J. Brown is active, off the injury report, and officially playing today for the Patriots against the Chicago Bears. After suffering a severe high-ankle sprain in the Week 1 season opener against the Seattle Seahawks that forced him onto Injured Reserve for four weeks, Brown has been fully cleared with no game-status designations.

The WR made his long-awaited return in Week 6 against the Jets, but his first game back featured significant rust and missed opportunities. Drake Maye peppered his star receiver with 10 targets, but Brown managed just 3 receptions for 27 yards and was charged with three costly drops, along with a late-game fumbled onside kick recovery that New England fortunately recovered. Despite the rocky performance, having Brown back on the field gave Maye a true top option, and another week of full practice reps should have the duo operating on much better timing today.

Today’s matchup against Chicago carries the potential to turn into a fast-paced, high-scoring shootout. With Caleb Williams and the explosive Bears offense fresh off a 305-yard masterclass performance in Week 6, New England cannot afford a sluggish offensive start. Having a fully healthy A.J. Brown gives Maye the premier perimeter playmaker required to match Chicago point-for-point.

Advertisement

Is AJ Brown active today for Patriots vs Bears?

Yes. A.J. Brown is active today for the Patriots against the Bears. Brown’s 2026 campaign hit an immediate speed bump when he sustained a high-ankle sprain during New England’s season opener against Seattle. High-ankle sprains are notoriously difficult for explosive wideouts due to the pressure placed on pushing off and making sharp lateral cuts.

Week 1 Injury: Sustained a high-ankle sprain against the Seahawks and was placed on IR.

Sustained a high-ankle sprain against the Seahawks and was placed on IR. 4-Game Absence: Missed games against the Raiders, Dolphins, Bills, and Texans while undergoing rehabilitation.

Missed games against the Raiders, Dolphins, Bills, and Texans while undergoing rehabilitation. Week 6 Return: Activated for the Jets game, recording 3 catches on 10 targets for 27 yards.

Activated for the Jets game, recording 3 catches on 10 targets for 27 yards. Week 7 Status: Practice participation upgraded to full; completely removed from the final injury report.

While Maye and the Patriots offense leaned on tight ends and rotational targets during Brown’s absence, today’s game plan requires a dominant WR1 presence. Chicago’s defense has shown vulnerabilities against physical, boundary receivers, setting up Brown for a major bounce-back performance.

Advertisement

Eliminating the drop issues that plagued him against the Jets will be critical. If Maye and Brown can re-establish their downfield chemistry early, New England will possess the big-play capability needed to keep pace with the Bears’ high-octane passing attack and secure a crucial Week 7 victory.

Key takeaways