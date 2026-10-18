Is AJ Brown playing today for Patriots vs Jets in Week 6 of 2026 NFL season?

The New England Patriots host the New York Jets in Foxborough for a crucial divisional matchup, hoping to have A.J. Brown available following his injury.

The New England Patriots made one of the biggest moves of the offseason by acquiring A.J. Brown. An injury has kept the wide receiver sidelined for almost the entire season so far, but he is expected to return to the gridiron for a crucial matchup against the New York Jets.

Mike Vrabel has spent the first five weeks of the season navigating obstacles, including injuries. However, signs of good news are slowly beginning to emerge in Foxborough.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport via his X account, TreVeyon Henderson and Will Campbell are also likely to play in this divisional matchup. Both players were listed as questionable heading into the game.

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AJ Brown has put his injury behind him

A.J. Brown suffered a severe high ankle sprain in Week 1 during his New England Patriots debut against the Seattle Seahawks. The injury occurred in the third quarter after a tackle, forcing him out of the game and leading the team to place him on Injured Reserve (IR).

A.J. Brown #1 of the New England Patriots

Fortunately, it didn’t require surgery, but it sidelined him for four straight games. The good news is he just had his 21-day practice window opened and was officially activated off IR ahead of Week 6.

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Maye’s options through the air

Although Brown arrived in Foxborough as the team’s WR1, his early-season injury forced Drake Maye to rely on other players to attack opposing defenses through the air.

LWR SWR RWR Romeo Doubs DeMario Douglas AJ Brown Kyle Williams Efton Chism III

Key takeaways

A.J. Brown is expected to return for the New England Patriots against the New York Jets.

is expected to return for the against the New York Jets. TreVeyon Henderson and Will Campbell are also likely to play in this divisional matchup according to Ian Rapoport.

are also likely to play in this divisional matchup according to Ian Rapoport. A.J. Brown suffered a severe high ankle sprain in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks.