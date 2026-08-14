Trending topics:
Bolavip Logo
SOCCER SCHEDULE
NFL

Is Baker Mayfield playing today? Bucs’ starting QB vs Jets in Week 1 of 2026 NFL Preseason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing off against the New York Jets, Is disgruntled quarterback Baker Mayfield playing=

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
© Mike Carlson/Getty ImagesBaker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield is not happy with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as their contract negotiation stalled. However, now that the team is playing the New York Jets in the 2026 NFL Preseason, all eyes are on the signal-caller.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said on Tuesday that Baker Mayfield won’t be playing vs Jets on Friday, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. As for Geno Smith, his playing status vs Buccaneers has also been revealed.

+ Follow us

Backup QBs Connor Bazelak and Jalon Daniels will take the majority of the snaps. Jake Browning is dealing with an injury, so he’ll be sidelined for the team’s preseason opener.

Baker Mayfield’s preseason stats

Mayfield’s career has gone from first overall pick to backup to star. Hence, his NFL preseason outings have varied a lot depending on how his team view him. He sat entirely during 2019, 2025, and 2026’s preseasons (2020 didn’t have a preseason due to COVID-19).

YearTeamCompAttYardsTDINTRating
2024Tampa Bay Buccaneers335400118.8
2023Tampa Bay Buccaneers141510620135.4
2022Carolina Panthers132213420107.0
2021Cleveland Browns6107310115.8
2018Cleveland Browns35615012188.2
See also

Who are the last 10 Super Bowl winners after the Seahawks’ triumph in 2026?

Buccaneers’ preseason schedule

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers features three AFC opponents, with two of them being away games. The Jets are the first of the opponents and given that this game is in MetLife Stadium, their main mission is to avoid any injuries.

WeekDateOpponentTime (ET)LocationTV / Streaming
Week 1Friday, Aug 14at New York Jets7:00 PMMetLife StadiumNFL Network / WFLA 8
Week 2Saturday, Aug 22vs. Kansas City Chiefs7:30 PMRaymond James StadiumWFLA 8 / ESPN App
Week 3Friday, Aug 28at Jacksonville Jaguars7:30 PMEverBank StadiumWFLA 8 / Local
Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Advertisement
Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions