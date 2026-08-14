Is Baker Mayfield playing today? Bucs’ starting QB vs Jets in Week 1 of 2026 NFL Preseason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing off against the New York Jets, Is disgruntled quarterback Baker Mayfield playing=

Baker Mayfield is not happy with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as their contract negotiation stalled. However, now that the team is playing the New York Jets in the 2026 NFL Preseason, all eyes are on the signal-caller.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said on Tuesday that Baker Mayfield won’t be playing vs Jets on Friday, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. As for Geno Smith, his playing status vs Buccaneers has also been revealed.

Backup QBs Connor Bazelak and Jalon Daniels will take the majority of the snaps. Jake Browning is dealing with an injury, so he’ll be sidelined for the team’s preseason opener.

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Baker Mayfield’s preseason stats

Mayfield’s career has gone from first overall pick to backup to star. Hence, his NFL preseason outings have varied a lot depending on how his team view him. He sat entirely during 2019, 2025, and 2026’s preseasons (2020 didn’t have a preseason due to COVID-19).

NEWS: QB’s Baker Mayfield and Jake Browning will NOT play in the preseason opener. So it’ll be rookie QB Jalon Daniels and Connor Bazelak, per @PewterReport.



📸: @PewterReport pic.twitter.com/tZnH0xyIWd — SleeperBucs (@SleeperTBBUCS) August 12, 2026

Year Team Comp Att Yards TD INT Rating 2024 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3 3 54 0 0 118.8 2023 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14 15 106 2 0 135.4 2022 Carolina Panthers 13 22 134 2 0 107.0 2021 Cleveland Browns 6 10 73 1 0 115.8 2018 Cleveland Browns 35 61 501 2 1 88.2

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Buccaneers’ preseason schedule

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers features three AFC opponents, with two of them being away games. The Jets are the first of the opponents and given that this game is in MetLife Stadium, their main mission is to avoid any injuries.