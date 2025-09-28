Is CeeDee Lamb playing today for Cowboys vs Packers on Sunday Night Football of Week 4?

All eyes are set on the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football for many reasons. One of them is the return of pass rusher Micah Parsons to face the team that tried to lowball him in a contract negotiation. The other is there is a buck load of talent to see. However, one of those supremely talented players, CeeDee Lamb, won’t be there.

Lamb is still recovering from an ankle injury that he suffered in Week 3 against the Cowboys. He is also ruled out for Week 5 as well, but not being on the injury reserve list implies he could come back as early as Week 6.

This means Dak Prescott won’t have his best weapon available for this game. This is already an incredibly hard game for the Cowboys as the Packers have the best scoring defense in the NFL.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who will step up as WR1 for the Cowboys?

George Pickens arrived in the offseason and he was the WR1 in Pittsburgh. He had to settle as number two in Dallas due to Lamb but now he can get the spotlight back again. Pickens has plenty of talent to produce.

George Pickens #3 of the Dallas Cowboys

Advertisement

The former Georgia Bulldog has two straight games with the exact same statline. Last two weeks, he got five catches on nine targets for 68 yards and one touchdown. Now, he should be getting even more looks with Lamb out.

Advertisement

see also Cowboys owner Jerry Jones downplays Micah Parsons’ return to Dallas with the Packers

The offense still is explosive enough to make plays

Pickens will serve as WR1 but Dak Prescott has other weapons. While they will miss Lamb, Prescott has other playmakers. Running back Javonte Williams has emerged as a certified danger from the backfield despite coming in with very low expectations.

Advertisement

KaVontae Turpin will have a chance to step up. Usually a very prolific kick and punt returner, Turpin was used in the backfield and as a slot receiver in preseason, so he might have the chance to shine on those roles now. Jalen Tolbert will also get more looks and he usually does the best of what he gets. While not elite, the Cowboys offense should still be able to at least threaten their opponents.