Dak Prescott makes something clear about Micah Parsons ahead of Cowboys vs. Packers clash

One of the most interesting games to watch in Week 4 will undoubtedly be the one taking place at AT&T Stadium between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers. After Micah Parsons’ departure to the NFC North, it will be the first time he faces his former teammates, and he’ll have the tough task of playing against Dak Prescott.

It won’t just be a reunion between two great former teammates — speculation is already growing about how America’s Team’s fans will welcome back one of the league’s top linebackers, and a key figure for the Cowboys in recent years.

In a recent conversation with the media, and shedding light on what to expect from the upcoming Sunday Night Football matchup, Prescott made it clear that this won’t just be a duel between two star players — there are many other key figures who will be giving it their all to come away with the win.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s the business of it,” Prescott said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “At the end of the day, it’s not Dak vs. Micah. . . . Those are never the headlines and never can be. This is Dallas Cowboys vs. the Green Bay Packers and we’ve got to go get a win.”

Micah Parsons #1 of the Green Bay Packers.

Advertisement

Additionally, Prescott sent a stern warning to Parsons if he tries to sack him: the Cowboys will have “five guys up front, plus tight ends and running backs that [Parsons has] to get through” in order to make a sack.

Advertisement

see also Jerry Jones reveals if Cowboys will recognize Micah Parsons before SNF vs Packers

The return home

The atmosphere at AT&T Stadium is expected to be electric this Sunday as Micah Parsons, now wearing the green and gold of the Green Bay Packers, makes his highly anticipated return to the place he once called home.

Advertisement

Drafted 12th overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft, Parsons swiftly became a defensive cornerstone and one of the most dominant players in the league during his four seasons with the franchise. His surprising trade to the Packers this past offseason sent shockwaves through the NFL, and his first matchup against his former club is surely circled on every fan’s calendar.

While the game itself carries significant playoff implications, this night will undoubtedly be an emotional one for Parsons, his former teammates, and the Cowboys faithful who once adored The Lion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The road ahead for the Cowboys

With the main goal of standing up to their rivals in the NFC East, these are the upcoming games that Schottenheimer and his players will face:

vs Green Bay Packers, September 28

@ New York Jets, October 5

@ Carolina Panthers, October 12

vs Washington Commanders, October 19

@ Denver Broncos, October 26