George Pickens sends clear message to Dak Prescott, with subtle warning to CeeDee Lamb, ahead of Cowboys’ upcoming games

To somehow get the current NFL season on track, a victory next Sunday against the Packers is imperative for the Dallas Cowboys. Although Dak Prescott knows he won’t be able to count on CeeDee Lamb in the offense due to his injury, George Pickens emerges as the main aerial alternative for the quarterback.

The talented receiver arrived this past offseason from the Pittsburgh Steelers, even knowing that, barring any unforeseen issues, he would be behind Lamb in the WR1 position consideration.

Those setbacks for one of Schottenheimer’s key weapons have arrived, as it was announced in recent days that Lamb suffered an ankle sprain, leaving his immediate future uncertain. Far from relaxing, Pickens knows he has a huge opportunity to step up and help his teammates on offense.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Oh, it’s a great opportunity,” the wide receiver said, via the team’s website. “I already kind of showcase, but I just want to show up for Dak, and show for the team and get a dub. . . . I just have to make plays, run the right routes and, you know, show up for Dak.”

George Pickens #3 and CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys.

Advertisement

Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will host the Green Bay Packers next Sunday night in what is expected to be a high-flying Sunday Night Football matchup.

Advertisement

see also Dak Prescott makes something clear about Micah Parsons ahead of Cowboys vs. Packers clash

What happened with CeeDee Lamb?

Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb is expected to miss multiple weeks after suffering a high ankle sprain in the Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears. The injury occurred in the first quarter when Lamb, lined up in the backfield on a running play, had his left ankle twisted underneath Bears linebacker Noah Sewell’s body during the tackle.

Advertisement

Initial reports suggest the Pro Bowler could be sidelined for 3-4 weeks, potentially keeping him out for the upcoming crucial matchup against the Packers and more.

Prescott’s other alternatives

With CeeDee Lamb sidelined, the spotlight intensifies on Dak Prescott‘s secondary receiving options behind new No. 1 wideout George Pickens. The next man up in terms of current offensive snaps is third-year receiver Jalen Tolbert, who will see a significant increase in opportunities to prove he can handle a starter’s workload, having been the third or fourth option prior to the injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following Tolbert is special teams ace KaVontae Turpin, whose role is expected to expand drastically; Turpin has already demonstrated his big-play capability and speed in limited offensive snaps, making him a compelling option for vertical routes and manufactured touches.

Finally Ryan Flournoy, the speedy sixth-round pick, could potentially see a handful of snaps and targets as the team looks to fill out the rotation.