Cowboys owner Jerry Jones downplays Micah Parsons’ return to Dallas with the Packers

After parting ways with Micah Parsons, the Dallas Cowboys stumbled at the season’s outset, dropping two of their first three games. Discontent simmers among fans, who are quick to critique the team’s front office decisions. For that reason, this weekend’s game against the Green Bay Packers carries extra weight as Parsons returns to Dallas. Despite this potential for drama, franchise owner Jerry Jones has opted to minimize the narrative’s significance.

“Micah is special, and we all know he is, and he can be disruptive. But we have huge amounts of experience with the anecdotes that we’ve seen used on us for the last four years, and while he does make great plays, there is also a way to approach playing against Micah, as we know, because we didn’t exactly win the Super Bowl during those years,” Jerry Jones said, via 105.3 The Fan.

While Jerry Jones’ remarks strike a chord with certain fans, Micah Parsons cannot shoulder the blame for the Cowboys’ Super Bowl drought. At 26, he consistently ranks among the NFL‘s elite players, showcasing his skills season after season. However, a standout defensive end cannot single-handedly secure victories; success requires a cohesive team effort—an element the Cowboys have been missing.

Micah’s absence from Brian Schottenheimer’s roster is glaring. Its collective performance has not improved, and its defense is noticeably weaker compared to last season. For that reason, the upcoming game against the Packers is pivotal for the Cowboys, as it offers a chance to get their season back on track. They must demonstrate the promised improvement in their defensive run, especially after Jerry Jones highlighted this following Parsons’ departure.

Micah Parsons #1 of the Green Bay Packers

Packers defense shows sharp contrast to Cowboys unit in matchup that could decide game

Despite their recent setback, the Green Bay Packers have largely dispelled early-season doubts with a promising start. They began with two decisive victories before narrowly falling to the Cleveland Browns, 13-10. Moreover, head coach Matt LaFleur has successfully fortified Green Bay’s defense, creating a formidable unit that stands in stark contrast to the inconsistent defense of the Dallas Cowboys.

According to analyst Peter Bukowski, the Packers have consistently led the league in defensive DVOA since Micah Parsons joined the team. Meanwhile, the Cowboys find themselves languishing at 32nd in defensive DVOA this season. This stark difference underscores a noticeable decline in the effectiveness of the Cowboys’ defensive strategy.

As the 2025 NFL season kicks off, early performances could set the trajectory for both teams involved. Nonetheless, Brian Schottenheimer’s squad has a chance to shift its narrative with an improved showing, potentially revitalizing its campaign after a rocky start. This matchup carries weight, extending beyond just the spotlight on Micah’s return to Dallas.