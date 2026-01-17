Is Dalton Kincaid playing today for Bills vs Broncos in AFC Divisional Round of 2026 NFL playoffs?

Dalton Kincaid will play for the Buffalo Bills against the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round of the 2026 NFL playoffs. Despite being a limited participant in practice throughout the week, he does not carry an injury designation on the final report.

The tight end has been dealing with knee and calf injuries in recent days, but all signs point to him being ready to help Josh Allen in Denver. With major absences in the wide receiver group, Kincaid could be a key factor.

For many experts, the winner of the matchup between the Bills and Broncos will be the favorite in the AFC to reach the Super Bowl. However, the Patriots and Texans also look like serious contenders.

Is Dalton Kincaid playing today in Bills vs Broncos?

Yes. Dalton Kincaid is playing for the Bills against the Broncos. Despite being on the injury report all week, he has no official designation, so he is expected to be available for the Divisional Round.

Who is out for Bills against Broncos in 2026 NFL playoffs?

Maxwell Hairston (CB), Jordan Poyer (S), and Tyrell Shavers (WR) are officially out for the Bills for the game against the Broncos. This adds to other confirmed absences, including Gabe Davis (Wr) and Joshua Palmer (WR).

