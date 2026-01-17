Josh Allen dealt all week with three different injuries after the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card Round of the 2026 NFL playoffs: foot, knee, and right finger.

As a result, heading into the game against the Broncos in Denver in the Divisional Round, the quarterback’s status was uncertain. However, on the road to the Super Bowl, it seems almost impossible that anything will keep the star out.

Allen knows that, with the Kansas City Chiefs out of the picture, he cannot afford to fail. Despite the Bills entering as the No. 6 seed in the AFC, many experts believe they are the favorites to win the conference and then compete for the championship.

Is Josh Allen out today for Bills vs Broncos in Divisional Round of 2026 playoffs?

Josh Allen is not out for the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Broncos and is expected to play in Denver. Despite the three injuries that appeared on the latest report, the quarterback will be available in the Divisional Round of the 2026 playoffs.

Who is Bills backup quarterback?

Mitch Trubisky is the Bills’ backup quarterback in case Josh Allen has any issues in the game against the Broncos. After an unsuccessful stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the player returned to Buffalo in 2024.

Who have the Bills signed?

Before the game against the Denver Broncos, the Buffalo Bills confirmed several moves due to a roster plagued by injuries. “We have made the following roster moves: Activated WR Curtis Samuel and DT Ed Oliver from Injured Reserve. Elevated WR Mecole Hardman Jr. and RB Frank Gore Jr. from the practice squad.”