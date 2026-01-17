Why is Gabe Davis not playing today for Bills vs Broncos in Divisional round of 2026 NFL playoffs?

The Buffalo Bills started the season as favorites to win the Super Bowl and, despite many injuries, they still maintain that status in the playoffs. After a big victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Denver Broncos appear as the next obstacle in the Divisional round.

However, Josh Allen will face a huge challenge due to the number of injuries across the roster, especially at the wide receiver position. Against one of the best defenses in the NFL, that could be the key factor.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are not in the postseason, so this seems to be Allen’s long-awaited opportunity to win the championship. The problem is that he will have to do it without Gabe Davis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is Gabe Davis injured?

Yes. Gabe Davis suffered a torn ACL in the game against the Jaguars, so he is out for the rest of the season with the Buffalo Bills. A very significant loss for the offense led by Josh Allen.

Who did the Bills just sign for 2026 playoffs?

The Buffalo Bills added Mecole Hardman Jr. and Curtis Samuel to have depth at the wide receiver position because Tyrell Shavers will also be unavailable for the game against the Broncos due to a knee injury.

Advertisement