Why are Tyrell Shavers and Joshua Palmer not playing today for Josh Allen’s Bills vs. Broncos in 2026 NFL playoffs?

Tyrell Shavers is not playing today for the Buffalo Bills against the Denver Broncos due to a knee injury. He was unable to practice all week and is officially out for the Divisional Round of the 2026 playoffs.

Meanwhile, Joshua Palmer has already been placed on injured reserve, so he will also be unavailable. The wide receiver suffered an ankle injury. As a result, Keon Coleman suddenly becomes a key player at the wide receiver position.

Josh Allen will have a very difficult task against one of the best defenses in the NFL, considering he will have very few wide receivers at his disposal. This could be fundamental in derailing his Super Bowl hopes. Obviously, James Cook and the running game need to respond.

Bills add players in roster update for game against Broncos

The Buffalo Bills activated wide receiver Curtis Samuel and defensive tackle Ed Oliver from injured reserve, providing a much-needed boost on both sides of the ball. Samuel’s return adds depth and versatility to an already depleted wide receiver group. In addition, the team elevated wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. and running back Frank Gore Jr. from the practice squad.

Josh Allen’s chance to win the Super Bowl

Josh Allen has never won a Super Bowl in his career. After falling short several times against teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, this is the moment to take advantage of the fact that Allen is the most experienced quarterback remaining in the AFC playoff picture.

