Sean McVay gets honest about Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams’ future for the Rams after loss to the Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams are expecting to go back into next season as Super Bowl contenders. To do so, they need to keep huge names on the team and Sean McVay knows it. The head coach was brutally honest on the future of quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Davante Adams.

Sean McVay just signed a multi-year contract extension. However, that might not include Matthew Stafford. For the head coach, “I’m keeping my fingers crossed like you guys that he [Stafford] still wants to go play,” McVay said to the Associated Press. Stafford is an MVP frontrunner, but he is also getting old and it wouldn’t be the first time rumors about Stafford’s retirement rise.

As for Davante Adams, he is under contract for 2026, but he is a veteran who might think twice on if he wants to keep playing. However, McVay told multiple reporters that he is “absolutely” expecting Adams to be back next season. The wideout is 33 years old.

Adams and Stafford built a special chemistry

Stafford threw a league-leading 46 touchdowns this season. Out of those, 14 were directed to Adams, who led the NFL in receiving scores. They built quite a duo, especially in the red zone.

Stafford also threw an NFL-leading 4,707 yards and 789 of them came courtesy of Davante Adams. While Adams might not be the best wideout in the NFL anymore, he is still a menacing figure in the league. Under McVay, he became the Rams most lethal weapon.

The Rams want to come back with a vengeance

The Rams must feel like this season slipped through their hands. They were arguably the best team for about 11-to-12 weeks and yet, they weren’t able to go to the Super Bowl since they lost to the Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game.

Hence, next season they will be an aggressive team looking to go back to where the team thinks it should be. However, if Matthew Stafford or Davante Adams leave, that would be a huge blow to the franchise’s expectations.