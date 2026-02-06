Rams’ Puka Nacua reveals, through an anecdote, how Davante Adams motivates him to improve

The Los Angeles Rams came within reach of the Super Bowl after what looked like an accessible path, but they were defeated by the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL NFC Championship Game. The stellar performances from Puka Nacua and Davante Adams were not enough, yet several moments throughout the year pushed them to reach that stage. The season ultimately left both stars reflecting on growth and expectations.

The Rams featured two elite wide receivers in Nacua and Adams. The pairing proved nearly unstoppable during the 2025–26 campaign, giving Los Angeles one of the most productive passing attacks in the league. Once the season ended, Nacua opened up about what it meant to share the field with the veteran.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Nacua described Adams’ skill set in almost mythical terms. The 24-year-old said his first practices with the 12-year veteran forced him to realize how much higher the standard truly was. Watching Adams work, he understood improvement was mandatory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We were in April, and I’m standing on the 40 yard line,” Nacua said. “I’m right behind No. 17. He is running a stop route. The ground is shaking as he stops. He is 20 yards away from me. Then boom, boom, boom, transition, out of the break, three steps, technique, sound, crisp. And it is April, and I am like, I gotta be better. I got so much to work on.”

Davante Adams #17 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts.

Advertisement

The fantastic duo of Nacua and Adams

The Rams’ receiver tandem was arguably the best in the league, and they helped quarterback Matthew Stafford capture his first MVP award. Nacua finished the regular season with 129 receptions, a league high 1,715 yards, and 10 touchdowns. Adams, at 33, added 60 catches for 789 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdowns.

Advertisement

see also Matthew Stafford wins first NFL MVP at 37: How many had Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers claimed at his age?

Los Angeles was positioned to bring both wideouts back again. Nacua became eligible for a contract extension, and many around the league expected a significant deal to come together. Adams, meanwhile, is prepared to enter the second season of his two-year, $44 million agreement with the Rams.

Advertisement

Beyond that, the Rams also received clarity about Stafford’s future. During the ceremony in which he was officially recognized as the 2025 NFL MVP, the veteran confirmed he would return for an 18th season. His announcement quieted any retirement speculation and kept Los Angeles’ championship window firmly open.