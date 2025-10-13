Trending topics:
Is Deebo Samuel playing today for Commanders vs Bears on MNF of Week 6 of the 2025 NFL Season?

The Washington Commanders face the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football of Week 6, but will Deebo Samuel play?

Deebo Samuel Sr. #1 of the Washington Commanders
Deebo Samuel Sr. #1 of the Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders will play a primetime game against the Chicago Bears tonight. Among all the storylines, one that many are following is if wide receiver, Deebo Samuel, will play.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, even if Samuel was tagged as questionable, he is expected play. Deebo Samuel will once again serve as WR1 of the team since other options are not available.

This is a huge matchup for the Commanders as they face a frisky Chicago Bears team fresh off a bye. We should have two very good offenses going at it on primetime.

Terry McLaurin won’t play

As Samuel’s availability is reported, receiver Terry McLaurin is out for this matchup. This marks McLaurin’s third-straight game without being able to play. Hence, Samuel’s output will be desperately needed.

Terry McLaurin wide receiver of the Washington Commanders

Terry McLaurin wide receiver of the Washington Commanders

While McLaurin and Samuel are very two different receivers, both are capable to put in massive production. McLaurin with more of a vertical-route approach, Deebo with a short-route followed by getting yards after catch skillset.

Jayden Daniels&#039; net worth: How much money does the Washington Commanders QB have?

Jayden Daniels' net worth: How much money does the Washington Commanders QB have?

It’s pick 1 vs. pick 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft

Caleb Williams was drafted first overall last year by the Chicago Bears, Jayden Daniels followed as he was selected by the Commanders. Their respective rookie seasons were very different.

While Williams had an average season, he didn’t excel much. On the other hand, Daniels was so brilliant he earned Rookie of the Year honors and guided the Commanders all the way to the NFC Championship game.

