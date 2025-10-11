Bad news for Jayden Daniels: A key weapon for the Commanders will miss the game against the Bears

Trending topics:
Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders will look to improve their record this NFL season when they host the Chicago Bears at Northwest Stadium.

By Matías Persuh

The Washington Commanders are navigating an up-and-down NFL season, where every win from here on out could provide a major boost — and every loss, a tough setback. This Monday, Jayden Daniels and company will look to build on their positive record as they host the always-tough Chicago Bears at home.

Unfortunately for Dan Quinn, the offense will be without a key piece once again, as star wide receiver Terry McLaurin remains sidelined with the quadriceps injury he’s been battling since Week 3. The Commanders’ top target will once again have to watch from the sidelines.

The news was confirmed by NFL insider Adam Schefter, who reported via his official X account (formerly Twitter) that Washington’s offense faces a significant setback, as they will also be without wide receiver Noah Brown.

“Commanders ruled out WRs Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown for Monday night’s game vs. the Bears,” the insider reported via @AdamSchefter.

Terry McLaurin

Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Commanders.

McLaurin was one of the major storylines this past offseason, as the wide receiver spent the final stretch resolving his contract situation with the franchise.

McLaurin’s role in the Washington offense

The Washington Commanders’ already challenged offense is set to take another massive hit with the confirmation that star wide receiver Terry McLaurin will miss his third straight game due to a nagging quad injury.

McLaurin, a former Pro Bowler who consistently posts 1,000-yard seasons despite erratic quarterback play, is the unquestioned No. 1 option and field-stretcher for signal-caller Jayden Daniels, providing the reliability and vertical threat that prevents defenses from loading the box.

His repeated absence forces offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury to completely redesign the passing attack, placing a disproportionate burden on the rest of the receiving corps and limiting the opportunities for the Commanders to find explosive plays downfield against the Chicago Bears.

What’s next for the Commanders?

  • vs Chicago Bears, October 13
  • @ Dallas Cowboys, October 19
  • @ Kansas City Chiefs, October 27
  • vs Seattle Seahawks, November 2
  • vs Detroit Lions, November 9
matías persuh
Matías Persuh
