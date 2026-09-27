Why isn’t Adonai Mitchell playing today for NY Jets vs Lions in 2026 NFL Week 3?

Adonai Mitchell has started to break out for the New York Jets, but he is out for Week 3 game vs Detroit Lions.

The New York Jets won’t have breakout candidate Adonai Mitchell active for the Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions. This is a tough pill to swallow for the wideout who was starting to really impress for the Big Apple team.

Mitchell is out due to a hand injury who limited him in practice. The Jets are taking the precautionary measures to make sure that Mitchell recovers properly. Hence, the Lions won’t have to deal with him.

It is very likely that the wide receiver comes back for Week 4. The Lions are relieved as their secondary has been scorched during the early portions of the 2026 NFL season. Still, they have to deal with Garrett Wilson.

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Adonai Mitchell has been stellar

The Jets will certainly miss AD Mitchell. Throughout the first two weeks of the season, Mitchell has 15 targets (1st on the Jets), nine catches (2nd), and 123 yards (2nd) so far. His numbers go alongside Wilson’s.

Jets WR Adonai Mitchell is expected to be inactive for Week 3, per @JFowlerESPN pic.twitter.com/9awyrWJKOX — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) September 27, 2026

Mitchell, however, is also a guy who runs deeper yards than Wilson. Hence, his 13.7 yards per reception is the best in the team for players with more than two targets so far. He hasn’t scored yet, which makes his outlook even greater with potential to grow.

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Mitchell being out is a blow for NFL Fantasy managers

Mitchell was arguably one of the strongest waiver wire pickups this week due to his great performances. Many managers rushed to pick him up and had him as a WR2-Flex option. Now, they are forced to call an audible on their lineups.

Still, given that the injury doesn’t seem to be long-term, managers should keep Mitchell to see if the volume continues in the next few weeks. After all, he seems to be a good Flex option por the rest of the season.

Key takeaways

Receiver Adonai Mitchell will miss the Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions with a hand injury .

. Through two weeks, Mitchell accumulated 15 targets and 123 yards for the Jets.

for the Jets. Mitchell was considered a strong waiver wire pickup for fantasy football managers.