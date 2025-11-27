Trending topics:
NFL

Is Isiah Pacheco playing today for Chiefs vs Cowboys on Thanksgiving?

The Kansas City Chiefs visit the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season. Find out if Isiah Pacheco will be available for a blockbuster game on Thanksgiving.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Isiah Pacheco running back of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Bruce Yeung/Getty ImagesIsiah Pacheco running back of the Kansas City Chiefs

Isiah Pacheco will be a key piece for the Kansas City Chiefs if they want to reach the playoffs. Although the running game finally came alive with Kareem Hunt in the game against the Indianapolis Colts, Andy Reid needs depth at the position.

Patrick Mahomes led an epic comeback last week to beat the Colts in overtime, and with a 6-5 record, the Chiefs remain one game behind the 7th seed in the AFC as they look to secure a spot in the postseason.

Now, the next challenge in this uphill battle is the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. In a game that promises to be an offensive duel, Pacheco’s presence could be fundamental on the road.

Is Isiah Pacheco playing today for Chiefs vs Colts in Week 13?

Yes. Isiah Pacheco is playing today for the Chiefs against the Dallas Cowboys, as the running back has finally recovered from the knee injury he suffered during the Week 8 victory over the Commanders.

Who is starting running back for Chiefs?

Kareem Hunt will be the starting running back for the Kansas City Chiefs to face the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Andy Reid will likely take a cautious approach regarding the number of snaps for Isiah Pacheco, but nevertheless, it will be a very important return to help Patrick Mahomes.




