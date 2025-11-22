Travis Kelce is trying to keep the Kansas City Chiefs alive during the 2025 season, but to his surprise, after several weeks, he was faced with a question about his possible retirement and when that decision would come.

“I think, you know, seeing my brother go through it and just how the league works, the season kind of restarts in April. I want to give the Chiefs a good opportunity, whether I come back or not, or whether they want me back or not. It’s one of those things where I’d like to make that decision before they’ve got to get draft picks and free agency opens so that it gives them an opportunity to go out there and fill the roster appropriately. So, all that will be at the end of the season. I won’t be thinking about it until then.”

Many were hoping Kelce would have a dream send-off, going out on top by winning another Super Bowl alongside Patrick Mahomes, but, with a 5-5 record, the Chiefs are out of the playoff picture, and it’s almost impossible for them to catch the Denver Broncos in the fight for the AFC West.

Is Travis Kelce retiring?

No. Travis Kelce is not retiring from football yet. The legendary tight end is in the final year of his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, so, out of respect for the team, he wants to make a decision before the free agency period begins.

In a very interesting detail, Kelce acknowledged that if he returns for the 2026 season, announcing it as his last, he would not want it to be some kind of farewell tour. “That’s not me. I’ll like to take it day by day, year by year, and just evaluate it like that.”

It’s important to remember that Travis Kelce got engaged to Taylor Swift a few months ago, and that could influence whether he retires from football to focus entirely on his personal life and other projects, such as the podcast New Heights with his brother Jason.

