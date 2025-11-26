Andy Reid delivered great news for the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the long-awaited Thanksgiving game against the Dallas Cowboys. Patrick Mahomes, Isiah Pacheco, Xavier Worthy, and Rashee Rice are all off the injury report.

Mahomes was dealing with a groin injury but practiced all week. Rice had a hamstring issue that made him a limited participant on Monday, and Worthy had an ankle injury that also left him limited to start the week.

The Chiefs are trying to win another Super Bowl, but they have very little margin for error with a 6-5 record. Winning the AFC West is very unlikely since the Broncos are three games ahead and hold the tiebreaker, so the goal is to secure a spot as a wild-card team.

Is Isiah Pacheco playing for Chiefs vs Cowboys?

Yes. Isiah Pacheco will play for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. The running back suffered a knee injury in Week 8 during the win over the Commanders, but Andy Reid confirmed that he is back.

Who is out for Chiefs vs Cowboys in injury report?

Noah Gray (concussion), Trey Smith (ankle), and Chris Roland-Wallace (back) have all been officially ruled out for the Chiefs before the Week 13 game on Thanksgiving against the Dallas Cowboys.

