Is Justin Herbert playing today for Chargers vs Eagles on MNF in 2025 NFL Week 14?

Week 14 in the NFL will close in style with Monday Night Football. The reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, are heading to Los Angeles to face the Chargers in a showdown between contenders. Justin Herbert’s team absolutely needs a win to stay in the hunt for the AFC West lead.

With a current record of eight wins and four losses, the West Coast squad has a single goal: secure another victory to stay within striking distance of the Denver Broncos in the AFC West. Jim Harbaugh knows the Chargers can’t let this opportunity slip, even with a formidable opponent standing in its way.

Although Justin Herbert recently underwent minor hand surgery, the latest reports from NBC’s John Clark indicate that the quarterback is expected to take the field with his teammates to face the Eagles.

Having the former Ducks player at SoFi Stadium is a significant boost for the Chargers, who will need to give 100% of their effort, especially since they’re facing one of the top contenders in the NFC.

Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers.

What injury did Justin Herbert sustain?

Justin Herbert recently underwent minor surgery to address a fracture in his finger on his non-throwing hand. Although the injury was sustained earlier in the season, the team decided to perform the procedure days ago to ensure it is fully healed well for what lies ahead.

Herbert’s numbers this season

Despite facing challenges, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has once again put up impressive numbers this season. Through the air, Herbert accumulated 2,842 passing yards and threw 21 touchdowns against 10 interceptions.

While his total passing yards show his consistent volume, his 60.8 QBR reflects a solid, albeit sometimes inconsistent, performance under pressure. Herbert remains a high-volume passer whose statistics anchor the Chargers’ offense, providing hope for the team’s future despite their recent struggles.