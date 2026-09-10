Is George Kittle playing today for 49ers vs Rams in 2026 NFL season Week 1?

George Kittle is set to make his long-awaited return when the San Francisco 49ers face the Los Angeles Rams in their 2026 NFL season opener in Melbourne, Australia. After months of uncertainty surrounding his recovery from a devastating Achilles injury, the star tight end has received the green light to play in one of the biggest games of Week 1.

Kittle tore his right Achilles tendon on January 11 during San Francisco’s playoff victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, ending his 2025 season and putting his availability for the start of the new campaign in serious doubt. His recovery has moved much faster than initially expected, however, and he returned to practice ahead of schedule before traveling with the 49ers to Australia.

There were still plenty of questions heading into the week because Kittle was listed as limited during practice. That uncertainty has now been removed. Kittle is officially off the injury report, meaning Brock Purdy will have one of his most important weapons available against a loaded Rams roster in a blockbuster matchup to open the season.

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Is George Kittle playing today for 49ers against Rams in Australia?

Yes, George Kittle is playing today for the 49ers against the Rams. San Francisco removed him from the final injury report, clearing the way for his return after nearly eight months recovering from the torn Achilles. While the 49ers are expected to manage his workload carefully, Kittle will be on the field for the first regular-season game of the 2026 campaign.

Kittle’s return could have a major impact on Brock Purdy and the San Francisco offense. The veteran tight end remains one of the quarterback’s most trusted targets, and his presence gives the 49ers another elite option against a Rams defense that enters the season with significant expectations.

The timing of Kittle’s return makes it even more important. San Francisco is opening the season against a Los Angeles team viewed as one of the NFC’s most dangerous contenders, while the game in Melbourne represents the first regular-season NFL matchup played in Australia. Having Kittle available gives Purdy another weapon as the 49ers attempt to start the season with a statement victory.

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Kittle’s workload could nevertheless be different from what 49ers fans are accustomed to seeing. Coming back from an Achilles injury this early in the recovery process, San Francisco has every reason to be cautious and could limit his snaps rather than immediately giving him his usual workload. The important development is that Kittle is healthy enough to play.