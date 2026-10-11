Is Rhamondre Stevenson playing today for Patriots vs Raiders in Week 5 of 2026 NFL season?

The New England Patriots host the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium, and having Rhamondre Stevenson available in the backfield will be crucial.

The New England Patriots are looking to extend their winning streak in the 2026 NFL season, but they face a tough challenge in Week 5 as they host the Las Vegas Raiders. Although the NFL’s official website listed Rhamondre Stevenson as questionable, all signs point to the running back potentially being available for the matchup.

“RB Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) and DT Christian Barmore (shoulder) are both expected to play for New England, source says,” ESPN’s Ian Rapoport revealed on X. A significant boost for New England’s backfield.

Drake Maye’s ground attack features Stevenson as the team’s primary running back. Behind him on the depth chart are TreVeyon Henderson and Corey Kiner.

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What injury is Stevenson dealing with?

Rhamondre Stevenson gave Patriots fans and fantasy managers a brief scare late in Week 4 during New England’s win over the Buffalo Bills. On his final carry while trying to help run out the clock, he got tackled awkwardly and had his right leg bent underneath him, limping off the field with a knee tweak.

Rhamondre Stevenson #38 of the New England Patriots carries the ball.

Fortunately, it ended up being a minor issue—after being limited in practice earlier in the week and carrying a questionable tag, Stevenson confirmed he’s “feeling great”.

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Stevenson’s stats this season

Through four games in 2026, Rhamondre Stevenson has been operating as New England’s clear lead back, putting up 163 rushing yards and 1 touchdown on 44 carries (averaging 3.7 yards per attempt). He’s also remained a steady safety valve in the passing game, adding 12 receptions on 16 targets for 90 yards.

While his workload has been a bit up and down—peaking at 18 carries in Week 1 against Seattle and bouncing back in Week 4 with 47 yards and a touchdown against Buffalo—he continues to carry the load as the Patriots’ primary dual-threat option out of the backfield.

Key takeaways

Rhamondre Stevenson is expected to play for New England against Las Vegas.

against Las Vegas. Rhamondre Stevenson suffered a minor knee tweak during Week 4 against Buffalo.

during Week 4 against Buffalo. Rhamondre Stevenson has recorded 163 rushing yards and one touchdown on 44 carries.