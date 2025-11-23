Is Rhamondre Stevenson playing today for Patriots vs Bengals in Week 12 of 2025 NFL season?

The 2025 NFL season currently features one of the most solid teams of the campaign. The New England Patriots have defied all predictions and, led by Drake Maye and Rhamondre Stevenson, among others, aim to remain in the title hunt. Defeating the Cincinnati Bengals could represent another step toward that goal.

This team has excelled not only through the air, with contributions from players like Stefon Diggs, but also on the ground. Stevenson has been a key figure in the running game for much of the season, making his presence at Paycor Stadium essential for the Patriots.

While the NFL’s official site lists the running back as questionable for the game against the Bengals, according to the latest update from Adam Schefter, Stevenson will be on the field alongside his teammates.

This is undoubtedly great news not just for Drake Maye, but for the rest of his teammates as well, as the veteran has been a key component of the Patriots’ offensive structure throughout this season.

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots.

What injury is plaguing Stevenson?

The veteran back Rhamondre Stevenson has been sidelined for the past three weeks with a nagging toe injury and, while he was listed as questionable, latest reports indicate that he will play.

His return represents a massive boost, providing a much-needed physical presence in the backfield that has been covered admirably by rookie TreVeyon Henderson.

Stevenson’s impact on the Patriots’ offense

Prior to his recent injury absence, Rhamondre Stevenson was the essential engine driving the Patriots’ surprisingly effective offense. In the first eight games of the 2025 season, Stevenson recorded 279 rushing yards and 3 rushing touchdowns on 83 attempts, providing a critical ground threat.

More importantly, he remained a potent receiving weapon out of the backfield, accumulating 169 receiving yards on 16 receptions. His ability to convert runs and threaten the defense as a receiver (averaging over 10 yards per reception) makes him an irreplaceable dual-threat component, forcing defenses to respect New England’s backfield on every down.

