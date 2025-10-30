Patriots sign veteran running back amid Rhamondre Stevenson’s toe injury

The New England Patriots are on a good run, and they want to keep it going. As Rhamondre Stevenson is listed as questionable for Week 9, the club has signed a veteran running back as a potential replacement.

Rhamondre Stevenson is the starting running back for the Patriots. He is currently dealing with a toe injury and may not play in Week 9 against the Falcons.

Following this update, the Patriots have taken action. On Thursday, the AFC East team announced the signing of D’Ernest Johnson, a veteran running back who will add depth in case Stevenson can’t play.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is D’Ernest Johnson?

D’Ernest Johnson is a 29-year-old running back who has struggled to find consistency in the NFL. He went undrafted out of South Florida in 2018 and made his professional debut a year later with the Orlando Apollos of the Alliance of American Football.

see also Shilo Sanders continues to wait for NFL chance as Patriots plan to sign safety from Dolphins

The Browns gave him an opportunity in 2021, and he made an immediate impact with a standout debut, rushing for 146 yards. Since then, he has spent time with the Jaguars, Ravens, and Cardinals, though with limited playing time.

Advertisement

The Patriots have not brought him in to replace Stevenson as RB1. If the starter can’t suit up on Sunday, TreVeyon Henderson is expected to take over as the lead back, while Johnson could be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster to add depth.

Advertisement

An intriguing test in Week 9

The Patriots are in strong form. Mike Vrabel has coached this team exceptionally well, with Drake Maye emerging as the main star, but Week 9 presents an intriguing challenge.

Advertisement

see also Patriots WR makes Drake Maye MVP case amid 6-2 start

The Atlanta Falcons are coming off a surprising defeat to the Miami Dolphins. It remains uncertain whether Michael Penix Jr. will start, which could force the Patriots to adjust their entire game plan if Kirk Cousins starts for the second consecutive week.

SurveyWho will win? Who will win? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement