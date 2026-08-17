Trending topics:
Bolavip Logo
SOCCER SCHEDULE
NFL

Patriots make diplomatic decision with RBs Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson

The New England Patriots seem to have decided on what the approach will be regarding the running game with Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson.

TreVeyon Henderson #32 of the New England Patriots
© Maddie Meyer/Getty ImagesTreVeyon Henderson #32 of the New England Patriots

The rushing game was a huge topic to monitor for the New England Patriots. However, it seems like the Super Bowl runner-ups have opted for a diplomatic decision regarding Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson.

According to Chad Graff of The Athletic, the Patriots’ backfield will be a 50-50 split between both Stevenson and Henderson. This could come as a shock for many given expectations.

+ Follow us

Stevenson is a much older back while Henderson is absolutely explosive. However, those two factors are not the end-all, be-all of running backs. Hence, a 50-50 split will bring the best of both.

Stevenson’s advantages over Henderson

Stevenson is a way better blocker than TreVeyon Henderson and that might be his main advantage over the sophomore. He also has better vision and efficiency between the tackles.

Rhamondre Stevenson could get a lot of short-yardage opportunities near the endzone as well. He is a bit more used in those situations. Also, it seems like the coaching staff trust him in high-leverage games.

See also

Drake Maye secures offensive weapon as Hunter Henry signs contract extension with Patriots

Henderson’s advantages over Stevenson

Henderson is way faster, more explosive, and have huge upside to get big plays going for the Patriots. He provides the Pats with a higher ceiling and long-touchdowns potential.

Also, Henderson is better at ball security. Stevenson has struggled with fumbles throughout his career, while Henderson has proven to be a much better ball carrier. Hence, they complement each other, ending it all in a projected 50-50 split.

Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Advertisement
Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions