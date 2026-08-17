Patriots make diplomatic decision with RBs Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson

The New England Patriots seem to have decided on what the approach will be regarding the running game with Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson.

The rushing game was a huge topic to monitor for the New England Patriots. However, it seems like the Super Bowl runner-ups have opted for a diplomatic decision regarding Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson.

According to Chad Graff of The Athletic, the Patriots’ backfield will be a 50-50 split between both Stevenson and Henderson. This could come as a shock for many given expectations.

Stevenson is a much older back while Henderson is absolutely explosive. However, those two factors are not the end-all, be-all of running backs. Hence, a 50-50 split will bring the best of both.

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Stevenson’s advantages over Henderson

Stevenson is a way better blocker than TreVeyon Henderson and that might be his main advantage over the sophomore. He also has better vision and efficiency between the tackles.

Patriots expected to share backfield split "pretty evenly," per @ChadGraff:



• Rhamondre Stevenson in for short-yardage and early downs

• TreVeyon Henderson may check in for second and third-and-long situations if his pass pro holds up pic.twitter.com/vA7c2sqGCz — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) August 17, 2026

Rhamondre Stevenson could get a lot of short-yardage opportunities near the endzone as well. He is a bit more used in those situations. Also, it seems like the coaching staff trust him in high-leverage games.

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Henderson’s advantages over Stevenson

Henderson is way faster, more explosive, and have huge upside to get big plays going for the Patriots. He provides the Pats with a higher ceiling and long-touchdowns potential.

Also, Henderson is better at ball security. Stevenson has struggled with fumbles throughout his career, while Henderson has proven to be a much better ball carrier. Hence, they complement each other, ending it all in a projected 50-50 split.