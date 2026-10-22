Starting and backup QBs on Bears vs Patriots depth charts today in 2026 NFL Week 7 TNF

The Chicago Bears and the New England Patriots face off on TNF to kick off Week 7 of the NFL.

The New England Patriots face off against the Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season in a massive Thursday Night Football encounter. Both quarterbacks are from the same class, so a barnburner might be in store.

Caleb Williams recovered from a hamstring strain and came back for the Bears last week. So, Caleb Williams is playing for the Bears vs Patriots. He improves the Bears offense massively. However, the Bears know how to win without him too.

As for the Patriots, Drake Maye is on a recovery streak after a bad start to the season. However, the last few games have seen him go back to being a top-tier signal-caller.

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Bears QB depth chart vs Patriots

With Caleb Williams back, he is undoubtedly the starting quarterback of the team. He should go hard on the Patriots. However, if for some reason, he is not able to complete the game, there is a reputable backup. This is the QB depth chart vs Patriots:

Drake Maye and Caleb Williams have lived up to the hype 🔥



NEvsCHI – Tonight 8:15pm ET on Prime Video

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/nbM8oDyToq — NFL (@NFL) October 22, 2026

Caleb Williams

Tyson Bagent

Case Keenum

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Patriots QB depth chart vs Bears

Maye will start under center and the Patriots hope he is able to compete and win the game. Overall, they want him to stay healthy. If by any reason he is not able to complete the game, this is the full depth chart:

Drake Maye

Tommy DeVito

Behren Morton

Key takeaways

The Patriots face the Bears in Week 7 on Thursday Night Football .

. Caleb Williams returned from a hamstring strain to start at quarterback for the Bears.

to start at quarterback for the Bears. Drake Maye will start under center for the Patriots against the Bears.