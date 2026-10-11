Is Zay Flowers playing today for Ravens vs Falcons in Week 5 of 2026 NFL season?

The Zay Flowers' Baltimore Ravens travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to take on the Atlanta Falcons in a high-stakes Week 5 Sunday Night Football matchup.

The Baltimore Ravens are looking to further improve their winning record, but they face a tough challenge against the Atlanta Falcons. Although the NFL’s official website listed Zay Flowers as questionable for the matchup, the wide receiver is expected to be available at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Ravens head into this matchup without Lamar Jackson, who will be replaced by Tyler Huntley. Their passing attack, however, appears to be in good shape heading into their trip to Atlanta.

Rashod Bateman is another key contributor to the Ravens’ receiving corps, a unit that has been heavily utilized by the team. Will Baltimore improve to 4-1 by the end of Week 5?

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Flowers’ injury concerns

Baltimore‘s explosive wideout has been fighting through a couple of physical bumps early in the season. After re-aggravating a hamstring strain back in Week 1 against Indianapolis that sidelined him for Week 2, Flowers worked his way back onto the field and was playing at full strength.

Zay Flowers #4 of the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium.

However, he popped back up on the injury report heading into Week 5 dealing with a foot issue, logging limited practice sessions throughout the week. Despite the questionable tag, he’s expected to grit it out and stay active, giving Baltimore a key weapon even as the offense manages nagging injuries across the board.

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Flowers leads Baltimore’s offense

Zay Flowers has been playing like a true WR1 for Baltimore, serving as the focal point of their passing game. Across his first 3 games of the 2026 season, he’s hauled in 18 receptions on 22 targets for 352 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns, averaging a massive 19.6 yards per catch.

He’s consistently creating chunk plays—highlighted by a explosive 150-yard, 1-TD performance in the season opener against Indianapolis and a 118-yard outing with a score against Tennessee—while even adding a 20-yard rush to his total.

Commanding over a 30% target share in Baltimore’s offense, Flowers is proving to be Lamar Jackson’s absolute go-to playmaker whenever the Ravens need a big gain downfield.

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Key takeaways