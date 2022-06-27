The drama continues, now it comes to light what another NFL team has been suffering since 2013 and now with more allegations in 2022. Check here which team is.

The Washington Commanders are going through an unfortunate situation where a lot of employees were victims, especially women, they were victims of evil people within the franchise.

But things could get even more complicated for the Washington Commanders as the team owner, Mr Dan Snyder, does not want to testify in front of Congress. That situation could spiral out of control and end badly for Snyder, but Commanders' operations are unlikely to be affected in the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

The Commaders are not the only team going through such a situation, even other NFL players like Deshaun Watson and Alvin Kamara are facing lawsuits that could end their careers.

What is the other NFL team facing allegations of workplace misconduct?

The other team that will be in the eye of the hurricane after the Commanders will be the Las Vegas Raiders and that case is not new, since 2013 the Raiders have been under a storm of allegations where the franchise was accused of multiple things such as failure to pay and racial discrimination.

Less than two months ago a new lawsuit was filed by Nicole Adams, she worked for the Raiders for five years in the human resources department. Aside from Adams, other top executives were fired for no apparent reason.

The NFL will have to create a commission to investigate not only the new allegations but all the ones that have been filed for almost 10 years. Most of the complaints and lawsuits about workplace misconduct come from women.

