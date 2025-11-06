Jacksonville Jaguars’ GM tells Trevor Lawrence, Liam Coen how the team’s new weapon could bolster the offense

The Jacksonville Jaguars were looking for another weapon to help Trevor Lawrence. As Liam Coen receives a new wide receiver, the team’s general manager explained the main strength of the newly-arrived player.

Jakobi Meyers was traded to the Jaguars for a fourth and sixth round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Speaking on his skillset, GM James Gladstone said, “I think from afar it does. You think about where we’re at in terms of volume of drops, what’s his superpower? It’s not dropping the football, right? So you just take it from the surface level, it seems fitting.” This is also a bit of a subtle jab at the rest of the receivers.

Meyers has dropped only 11 passes in 98 NFL games and has never dropped more than two passes in the same season. He should clearly get plenty of looks given his ability and the fact that Jacksonville has many injuries on its WR corp.

Meyers’ motivation should be sky-high

Meyers desperately wanted to get traded from the Raiders. In fact, he requested a trade before the season started. Now, he got his wish and gets to play under a brilliant offensive mind in Liam Coen.

Jakobi Meyers #16 of the Las Vegas Raiders

Meyers was overlooked this season. He went from WR1 to almost ignored in the Raiders. He has 33 catches for 352 yards. In fact, he hasn’t gotten more than four catches since Week 2. He is also yet to score a touchdown this season.

Meyers is a volume guy

Meyers is not a deep threat. He is more of a volume, short-to-medium route receiver. This could also help unleash Brian Thomas Jr.’s speed on deep routes. BTJ has been really underwhelming this year but Meyers could be the key piece to open the window for BTJ to explode.

The Jaguars are having a positive season and the playoffs are on the horizon. However, the offensive production has been lacking due to the drops. The Jaguars lead the NFL in dropped passes with 30. The next has just 21. Meyers will clearly solve this issue to some degree.