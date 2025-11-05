Raiders make major admission after trading Jakobi Meyers to Jaguars

The NFL trade deadline was more active than ever, with numerous teams bolstering their rosters while others parted ways with star players. Among the most notable moves was Jakobi Meyers’ arrival to the Jacksonville Jaguars, following several seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Replacing one of the most explosive receivers in the league will not be an easy task, and this is something the Raiders’ facilities are well aware of. In fact, many even went so far as to predict that it may take several players to fill the void left by Meyers.

Chip Kelly, a seasoned NFL veteran and current offensive coordinator on Pete Carroll’s staff, spoke to the press about yesterday’s events and expressed regret over the departure of one of his favorite offensive players.

“It’s got to be multiple guys,” Kelly said, via SI.com. “Jakobi was such an impact player for us, so I wish him the best. He was a great practice player, and I enjoyed coaching him.

Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly of the Las Vegas Raiders.

“He’s a heck of a kid, but we’re going to have to – you got some other receivers, they’re going to have to pick it up, and then you move on. The way you look at it sometimes as we have to approach it. It’s like a player got hurt, he’s out of a game, then what do you do? It’s the next guy’s up.”

Geno Smith’s options in the WR room

The Las Vegas Raiders’ wide receiver depth chart has undergone a significant shakeup following the trade of veteran Jakobi Meyers. The new-look group sees young talents Dont’e Thornton Jr. and Tre Tucker elevated to the top of the rotation, setting them up for increased targets.

Veteran Tyler Lockett provides a crucial, experienced presence, while Jack Bech and Alex Bachman round out the receiving options, vying for snaps and looking to prove their value in the post-Meyers era.

What’s next for the Raiders?

After a gut-wrenching overtime loss to the Jaguars, the Las Vegas Raiders face a daunting slate of games that will test the team’s resolve. The Raiders must quickly regroup for a pivotal divisional clash on the road against the Denver Broncos.

That is immediately followed by two challenging home contests at Allegiant Stadium: first hosting the storied Dallas Cowboys, and then taking on the Cleveland Browns. These next three matchups are critical for the Raiders to stay competitive in the AFC playoff picture.