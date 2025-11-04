Trending topics:
NFL

Steelers and Mike Tomlin lose in pursuit of weapon for Aaron Rodgers as Jaguars get help for Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly prevented Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers from getting a weapon they wanted for Aaron Rodgers.

By Martín O’donnell

Mike Tomlin during a game against the Patriots.
The 2025 NFL trade deadline was seen as a key opportunity for the Pittsburgh Steelers to add a much-needed weapon for Aaron Rodgers and Mike Tomlin, but it appears that one of their targets is ultimately joining Trevor Lawrence on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to NFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Steelers made calls for wide receiver Jakobi Meyers before the Jaguars acquired him from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a fourth and a sixth-round draft pick.

“The Bills and Steelers were among the teams that inquired about Jakobi Meyers. Ultimately, Jacksonville — who placed Travis Hunter on IR last week – seals a deal for the ex-Raider,” Russini wrote on X.

* Developing story…

